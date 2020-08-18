1/1
Joyce Lorraine (Middleton) Huber
Joyce Lorraine Middleton Huber

Joyce Lorraine Middleton Huber, or as she would rather be called, "Joy" beloved wife of the late Harry Huber, loving mother of Tracy McCue, the late Todd Huber and the most awesome mother in law to Terry McCue, cherished sister of Yvonne Phillips and many other loving family members and friends. Joy passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She brought "joy" and laughter to all who knew her!

She always said, "everyday is a gift," but she was the gift to us!

No service will be held.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Abel Funeral Home
1627 N. 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
(602) 442-7747
