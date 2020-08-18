Joyce Lorraine Middleton Huber



Joyce Lorraine Middleton Huber, or as she would rather be called, "Joy" beloved wife of the late Harry Huber, loving mother of Tracy McCue, the late Todd Huber and the most awesome mother in law to Terry McCue, cherished sister of Yvonne Phillips and many other loving family members and friends. Joy passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She brought "joy" and laughter to all who knew her!



She always said, "everyday is a gift," but she was the gift to us!



No service will be held.









