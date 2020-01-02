|
|
Joyce M Cullen
Cullen, Joyce M (Swedlund), 97, of Mpls, MN; Strawberry Lake, ND; Mesa, AZ died 10/12/19, from an abdominal aneurysm. Preceded in death by parents Roy & Bessie (Gurnsey) Swedlund; siblings Wilda & Roy Otis, & son Reed. Survived by: son, Ronald; daughters, Rita, Roberta; grandchildren, Jeremy, Rose & Adrian; great grandson, Cash, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Mom was a loving mother, grandmother & great grandmother, teacher, singer, world traveler, ballroom dancer, & Life Master bridge player. Born in Velva, ND in 1921, earned degrees in music and educ. in the late 1940s, and taught primary grades for 43 years in MN, IL, & ND. Mom had a zest for life, an unstoppable spirit, and treated every child she taught for over 43 years as special. In the 1950s Joyce sang with Tommy Dorsey's big band in Mpls. She led her own show troup, "Metro Entertainers" who performed weekly in the Mpls. area. Joyce performed with 3 show troups in Mesa, AZ for over 30 years. She became a world traveler in retirement, visiting every continent and many countries.
A celebration of Joyce's "wonderful life" will be held: 12:30 PM, Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 at: Reed Hall, Dreamland Villa, 320 N. 55th Pl., Mesa, AZ 85205. Lite lunch provided. Memorials to: , American Indian College Fund, or Heifer International.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020