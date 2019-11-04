Services
Joyce Marie (Edgeworth) Smith

Joyce Marie Smith (Edgeworth) Obituary
Joyce Marie Smith (Edgeworth)

Joyce Marie Smith (Edgeworth) passed away peacefully in Scottsdale, Arizona, on October 19th at the age of 88.

Joyce was born on April 22, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, the second child of Richard and Lola Edgeworth, where in her childhood years she moved with her family to Phoenix in 1946.

Joyce was a devoted wife and loving mother throughout her life. She was courageous, adventurous, and placed tremendous value in education, gardening, reading, and travel. A trailblazer in her time, she pursued higher education at Glendale Community College, Grand Canyon University, and ultimately earned an MBA from Arizona State University. Through her tremendous work ethic and perseverance, she worked as head trainer in the engineering department at Honeywell for many years.

She is survived by her three daughters: Linnea Michael (John), Deborah Abrutz (Joseph Jr.), and Jaqueline Williamson. Her six grandchildren: Larry Schlink, Aaron Michael, Joseph Abrutz III (Lauren), Lindsey Tully (Robert), Nicholas Abrutz, and Stephen Williamson. And her seven great grandsons: Matthew, Jacob, Caden, Thomas, Brian, Joseph IV, and Martin.

Grateful thanks are given to the caring staffs of Mayo Clinic Hospital and Hospice of the Valley, Sherman Home. Their loving care of Joyce kept her in peace and comfort in her final days.

The family requests donations in Joyce's honor be sent to Arizona Humane Society of Phoenix. Arrangements were handled by West Resthaven Funeral Home. Private services were held on October 26th.

We will miss her!
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2019
