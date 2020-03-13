|
Joyce Relin Cohen
Phoenix - Joyce Relin Cohen, 83, died peacefully Tuesday evening in Phoenix. Although Lou Gehrig's disease is what eventually took her life, it is not what defines her legacy. She is remembered for being the matriarch of her loving family, a world traveler, a teacher, an active volunteer in the community and a fighter during times of suffering.
Joyce was born in Rochester, New York on January 24, 1937 to Ruth and Paul Relin, who preceded her in death. She was the youngest of three girls. She is survived by her sister, Doris DeGroot, of Scottsdale. Her oldest sister, Barbara Berger, died in 1991.
Joyce loved her upbringing in New York and received her bachelor's degree from Syracuse University in education. During her college years, she met the love of her life, the late Allan I. Cohen, M.D. The couple married on June 23, 1957 in Rochester. Joyce and Allan then moved to Durham, North Carolina, where Allan completed his residency at Duke University. During that time, they gave birth to their first two children, Susie (61) and Michael (59).
Joyce and Allan relocated to Phoenix, Arizona in 1962, where Joyce would spend the rest of her life. Allan was a highly-regarded cardiologist in the valley. Joyce gave birth to their other two children, Mindy (57) and Lisa (51) in Phoenix. While raising her four children, Joyce also went back to school, receiving her master's degree to teach special education from Arizona State University. She is survived by all four of her children. They remember her as a dedicated mother and the hardest worker they knew, rarely sitting down to eat the dinner she cooked because she insisted on washing the dishes immediately. That's the type of person Joyce was — she consistently put the needs of others before her own.
Joyce was devastated to lose Allan to cancer on December 4, 1990. She honored his memory for the rest of her life. She later remarried Leon Smith, M.D., on September 5, 1993. Leon was a wonderful husband and Joyce's entire family was saddened by his death on March 4, 2013.
Joyce is remembered as a dedicated grandmother to her 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her "nana." She attended every bar/bat mitzvah, performance, sporting event and more. Like any Jewish grandmother, she always asked her grandchildren if they wanted dessert, and even when they said no, she'd still get it for them. She is survived by all 12 of her grandchildren and their spouses, Lauren (David), Nicole (Nicholas), Paul (Taryn), Sarah, Adam, Adina, Alec, Grant, Mia, Shoshana, Justin and Jenna, and her 3 great-grandchildren, Natalie, Tessa and Jacob. Joyce loved her sons-in-law, Gary and Bobby, and daughter-in-law, Lisa, as her own children.
Throughout her life, Joyce gave her time and money to several organizations in Arizona. She was an active member and supporter of Beth El Congregation, participating in various chavurah groups. She was a generous contributor to the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix. She volunteered her time reading to children at The Foundation for Blind Children and working in the gift shop at the Washington Activity Center. A lover of the arts, she donated to and attended productions at the Phoenix Theatre Company, Herberger Theater Center, Phoenix Symphony, Arizona Opera and Phoenix Art Museum. She brought her grandchildren to plays and exposed them to the world of theater. Between book groups, movie groups and volunteering, Joyce always had a packed schedule, yet still made time for her family and friends.
Joyce was an avid traveler and visited every continent in the world except Antarctica and Australia. She had a deep appreciation for learning about other cultures, languages and rituals. She always came home with fantastic stories about the places she saw and the people she met. She kept herself in incredible shape, continuing to downhill ski and hike into her late 70s.
Joyce was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease, or ALS, in summer 2018. She was a warrior in battling the horrible disease until the day she passed. Even as her body started to fail her, she never slowed down — attending every family event and keeping her mind sharp through reading and writing. She had a great sense of humor, and even when she lost the ability to speak, she made her family and friends laugh with jokes she wrote down on a pad. Joyce's fight against ALS teaches us all how to be strong in the face of adversity and optimistic during both the good and bad days. She lived a full and enriching life — something that ALS could never take away from her.
The funeral for Joyce Cohen will be held at Beth El Congregation (1118 W Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021) on Friday, March 13 at 11 a.m., followed by a burial at Beth El cemetery.
If you'd like to make a contribution in Joyce's memory and in the hopes of finding a cure for ALS, visit the The ALS Association at http://www.alsfoundation.org/give/ or The Les Turner ALS Foundation at https://lesturnerals.org/get-involved/ways-to-donate/. Other charities to honor Joyce include the Merrin-Cohen scholarship fund at Beth El Congregation and the Shoah Yellow Candle Holocaust Remembrance Program.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020