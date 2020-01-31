|
Joyce Sheppard Enterline
Goodyear - Joyce Sheppard Enterline, of Goodyear, Arizona passed away on January 28th, 2020. Born Lenora Joyce Sheppard on June 24th, 1932, she was the daughter of Malcolm Keane and Hilda Hargraves Sheppard, one of six children. Joyce grew up in Shaker Heights, OH and attended Shaker Heights High School followed by Northwestern University, class of 1954. Joyce earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism and subsequently held many writing and editing positions at Alcoa, Cleveland Trust Bank, Valley National Bank, PCS Pharmaceuticals and also published many freelance newspaper articles and poetry.
Joyce moved with her husband Robert to Scottsdale in 1984. Inspired by the desert climate, Joyce enjoyed year-round tennis, desert hiking, and collecting Native American art to keep her vibrant and social for many years. Always active, Joyce shined with the joy of reading, writing, or racquet in her hand.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Professor Lynn Enterline of Nashville, TN, son and daughter-in-law Max and Hope Enterline of Phoenix, AZ, son and daughter-in-law Walt and Jane Enterline and grandchildren William and Cora Enterline of Boulder, CO. Joyce was preceded in death by all her siblings Malcolm, June, Pat, Midge and Sylvia, as well as her husband Robert in 2018. In lieu of flowers please donate to further research with the .
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2pm at The Auberge Peoria - A Memory Care Community located at 13391 N. 94th Drive.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020