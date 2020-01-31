Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Enterline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Sheppard Enterline

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Sheppard Enterline

Goodyear - Joyce Sheppard Enterline, of Goodyear, Arizona passed away on January 28th, 2020. Born Lenora Joyce Sheppard on June 24th, 1932, she was the daughter of Malcolm Keane and Hilda Hargraves Sheppard, one of six children. Joyce grew up in Shaker Heights, OH and attended Shaker Heights High School followed by Northwestern University, class of 1954. Joyce earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism and subsequently held many writing and editing positions at Alcoa, Cleveland Trust Bank, Valley National Bank, PCS Pharmaceuticals and also published many freelance newspaper articles and poetry.

Joyce moved with her husband Robert to Scottsdale in 1984. Inspired by the desert climate, Joyce enjoyed year-round tennis, desert hiking, and collecting Native American art to keep her vibrant and social for many years. Always active, Joyce shined with the joy of reading, writing, or racquet in her hand.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Professor Lynn Enterline of Nashville, TN, son and daughter-in-law Max and Hope Enterline of Phoenix, AZ, son and daughter-in-law Walt and Jane Enterline and grandchildren William and Cora Enterline of Boulder, CO. Joyce was preceded in death by all her siblings Malcolm, June, Pat, Midge and Sylvia, as well as her husband Robert in 2018. In lieu of flowers please donate to further research with the .

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2pm at The Auberge Peoria - A Memory Care Community located at 13391 N. 94th Drive.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -