|
|
Joyce Toshiko Katayama
On February 21, 2020, in the presence of her family, Joyce Toshiko Katayama received her calling from God to be by His side in Heaven.
Joyce was born on June 26, 1936 in Longview, Washington to Ichiro and Kimiko Kusaka and spent most of her youth growing up on Bainbridge Island, Washington. She married her husband, John, in 1955 and began raising their family in the Seattle, Washington area, but later moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1970.
Her interests included playing tennis, Bunko and Rummikub. She enjoyed dancing, music, movies, meeting with friends over coffee and breakfast, spending time with her family and traveling, especially to the Oregon coast. She was a member of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL), Chojukai and the Venture Church.
Joyce is survived by her husband, John Katayama; two brothers, Ken and Toru Kusaka; two sons, two daughters and their spouses, Alan Katayama, Greg and Evida Katayama, Sharon McSpadden and Karen and Shane Berke; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Joyce was a positive light in the many lives that she touched. She had an infectious laugh and was extremely energetic. Although we have lost her physical presence, her spirit will always remain in our hearts.
She specifically requested that no services be held on her behalf, but the family will honor her in a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 4, 2020. It will be an open house from 12 PM to 4 PM at the Katayama residence.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to or to Hospice of the Valley in her memory. Condolences may be expressed at www.legacy.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020