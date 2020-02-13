|
Jozef Franciscus Maria de Groot
Jozef Franciscus Maria de Groot died peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020. Born in Noordwijkerhout, Netherlands, Joe was an Arizona resident since 1968. He is survived by his wife Suzanne, five children and eight grandchildren.
Joe is a graduate of San Luis Rey College and the Old Mission Theological Seminary in Santa Barbara, CA. He devoted his life to the service of others through his work in Vocational Rehabilitation Services and spent his retirement years serving many charities.
Funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church Scottsdale, Thursday, February 19th at 11:00am with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Justa Center (justacenter.org/) or Family Promise (familypromiseaz.org/).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020