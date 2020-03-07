|
|
Juan Emilio "Johnny" Perea
Juan E. Perea, passed away on March 5, 2020, at the age of 57 years.
A native of Phoenix, Johnny grew up in a large family of ten brothers and sisters and attended Alhambra High School.
He had a lifelong career of working with his father Juan G. Perea. Together they operated Phoenix Meats.
He is survived by his daughter Ashley Crowell (Zach), son Johnny, Jr., one grandchild Kellan, sisters Diana Tapia, Connie Sanchez (Manuel), Margie Abril, Maria Tse (Dock), Lisa Thorpe (Charlie), Yvette Bro (William), brothers Michael, Tony Tapia, Tom (Katie), and countless nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandson Connor William Crowell.
A viewing will be held March 9th, at Messinger Mortuary at 5:00 pm, 7601 E. Indian School Road.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 am, on Tuesday, March 10th, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 901 W. Erie St in Chandler, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ryan House at www.ryanhouse.org/donate
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2020