Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM
Messinger Mortuary
7601 E. Indian School Road
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthew's Episcopal Church
901 W. Erie St
Chandler, AZ
View Map
Juan E. Perea, passed away on March 5, 2020, at the age of 57 years.

A native of Phoenix, Johnny grew up in a large family of ten brothers and sisters and attended Alhambra High School.

He had a lifelong career of working with his father Juan G. Perea. Together they operated Phoenix Meats.

He is survived by his daughter Ashley Crowell (Zach), son Johnny, Jr., one grandchild Kellan, sisters Diana Tapia, Connie Sanchez (Manuel), Margie Abril, Maria Tse (Dock), Lisa Thorpe (Charlie), Yvette Bro (William), brothers Michael, Tony Tapia, Tom (Katie), and countless nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his grandson Connor William Crowell.

A viewing will be held March 9th, at Messinger Mortuary at 5:00 pm, 7601 E. Indian School Road.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 am, on Tuesday, March 10th, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 901 W. Erie St in Chandler, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ryan House at www.ryanhouse.org/donate
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2020
