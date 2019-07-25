Services
Holy Cross Mortuary
9925 W Thomas Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
(623) 936-1710
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holy Cross Mortuary
9925 W Thomas Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Holy Cross Mortuary
9925 W Thomas Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Mortuary
9925 W Thomas Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Committal
Following Services
Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery
2300 West Van Buren Street
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix - Juan Orozco Castellanos, age 79, of Phoenix, Arizona passed from this life on July 14, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. Those left to cherish his precious memory include his loving wife, Maria Maciel Castellanos ; beloved children, Patricia J. Rodriguez (Albert), Norha R. Medina (Alfred), Mauricio S. Castellanos (Estela), H. Alejandro Castellanos(Cynthia) and David Castellanos (Christina); siblings, Francisco Castellanos, Placido Castellanos, Carmen Luna, Refugia Becerra and Lidia Castellanos Orozco; 18 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; other survivors include numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends. Juan will reunite in heaven with his beloved son, Juan Eduardo Castellanos.

A visitation for Juan will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 9925 W. Thomas Road., Avondale, AZ 85392. A scripture service will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home. The rite of committal and interment will follow in Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery 2300 West Van Buren Street Phoenix, Arizona where he will be laid to rest.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 25, 2019
