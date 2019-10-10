|
|
Juan Pedro Espinosa 'Pepi'
Phoenix - Juan Pedro Espinosa passed peacefully on this 3rd day of October 2019. Born to parents Alejandro Espinosa Osuna and Maria Luisa Camou on December 5, 1929 in Hermosillo Mexico, Juan Pedro is preceded in death by two brothers Alejandro and Guillermo, and four sisters Maria Luisa, Ana, Laura, and Carmen. 'Pepi' as his friends called him, grew up in Douglas, Arizona and played Football and Track for the Douglas High School Bulldogs. The Bulldogs won the class 4A football championship in 1946 and to highlight how good they were, teams intentionally forfeited games because they didn't want to play Douglas High School that season. Legend has it, Pepi blew past hall of fame halfback Wilford "Whizzer" White in a game against the Mesa Jackrabbits en-route to a big win.
Juan Pedro Espinosa served admirably as a Medic in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1952. He was very proud of his US military service and always told great stories of Chicago station winters and his time in the Aleutian Islands, Alaska.
Juan Pedro lived an abundant and exceptional life. His generosity, kindness, and majestic smile are cemented in our hearts. As a Master Carpenter, he worked in Tucson and later moved to Phoenix AZ where he worked and supervised many residential and commercial buildings still standing. Most recently he spent his retirement years in Puerto Penasco, Mexico with his long-time love, Karen Gosnell. He is survived by his sister Alejandrina 'Canina', his four children Juan Pedro 'Johnny', Andres (Darla), Marisa (Hank) and Javier (Lisa), and eight grandchildren Emilio, Javier Cruz, Francesca, Liliana, Nicolas, Isabella, Benjamin and Verano Estrella. They say God takes the Angels early, but he left this one for us to never be forgotten. My father rest in peace, we love you.
The Funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (7655 E. Main St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251) on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 at 10:00am.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019