Juanita Ann Lopez
Juanita Ann Lopez, known to friends and family as "Jo", passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at home in Phoenix, Arizona. Jo was the oldest child of five born on a ranch in St. Johns, Arizona, on May 4, 1948. Jo is preceded in death by her mother Martha Casey, father Walter Florence, brother Walter Florence Jr., and sister Beverly Casey. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Manuel J. Lopez, daughters Lisa Menona (Vince) and Natalie Lopez Quaranta, and son Mark Lopez (Annmarie). She is also survived by her brother Tom Florence and sister Pat Carney (John). She was a very proud and amazing grandmother to Danielle Menona, Lauren McDade (Zach), Braden Lopez, Taylor Lopez, and Alexa Lopez. She loved making holidays special for her grandkids, treating them to Easter egg scavenger hunts, baskets full of goodies, and epic personalized Christmas stockings, to name a few. Jo spent her childhood growing up in St. Johns, Arizona. She later moved with her family to Phoenix, where she attended Phoenix Union High School. It was during this time she met Manuel at a Catholic Youth Organization event and they wed on April 9, 1965. They went on to have three children and were actively involved in their schooling and sporting events. Jo taught Catechism classes, attended everyone of her kids' athletic events, and cooked up hundreds of batches of green chile for St. Mary's Moms and Dads Club fundraisers. She worked as an administrative assistant in the Madison School District before retiring after 24 years of service. She was a very hard, impressively organized worker who befriended everyone in the District office. Jo loved people and socializing. She was a talented cook and never failed to reach out and invite people
over for a home-cooked meal. She loved music, dancing, Chardonnay, and going to the casino (where she would ALWAYS end up winning!). She was the embodiment of hospitality, generosity and was beloved by everyone she met.
Jo may be physically gone but will forever live in our hearts. Visitation will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., with Rosary Prayers at 10:30 A.M. and Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, at 3801 E. Greenway Rd. in Phoenix. All services will be open to the public but limited to 270 people per CDC guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. To best protect the health of those in attendance, please wear a face mask. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.