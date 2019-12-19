Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Eldorado Park
2311 N. Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Thrower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Arlene (Graham) Thrower


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Arlene (Graham) Thrower Obituary
Juanita (Graham) Thrower passed away December 15, 2019. She was born in Phoenix AZ on April 20, 1941. An Arizona Native who loved the Arizona desert, camping with her family and family picnics. Juanita is survived by her 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Juanita will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A Celebration of Life for Juanita will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, December 28th, at Eldorado Park, 2311 N. Miller Rd, Scottsdale AZ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA aawl.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -