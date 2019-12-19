|
|
Juanita (Graham) Thrower passed away December 15, 2019. She was born in Phoenix AZ on April 20, 1941. An Arizona Native who loved the Arizona desert, camping with her family and family picnics. Juanita is survived by her 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Juanita will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A Celebration of Life for Juanita will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, December 28th, at Eldorado Park, 2311 N. Miller Rd, Scottsdale AZ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA aawl.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019