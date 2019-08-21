|
Juanita "Mickey" Barriga
Glendale - Juanita "Mickey" Barriga (89) passed away on Wed. Aug. 14, 2019. Mickey was born to Jose and Dolores Sanchez on Dec. 6, 1929 in the Shannon Hill neighborhood of Clifton, AZ., a Clifton/Morenci copper mining community. She was so very proud of her Shannon Hill connection to long-time friends who she considered family. Mickey was educated in Clifton's public schools from grammar to high school. She was a proud Clifton Trojan and UofA Wildcat all her life.
Mickey married Bruno Barriga on Dec. 12, 1948. Their marriage lasted nearly 70 years until Bruno's passing in late 2018. During the first years of their marriage they lived in Shannon Hill. She had so many fond memories of living there in that small wooden house where their neighbors were so warm and kind. She never forgot those relationships and whenever possible she would reach out to them by phone or a visit.
For many years, Mickey worked as a waitress at the Coronado Inn restaurant located in Clifton. The Coronado Inn served the best food ever and was patronized by all locals. Later, both she and Bruno were employed as janitors for the Valley National Bank of AZ.
In 1987 due to a prolonged labor strike, Bruno and Mickey moved to Glendale, AZ. It was a difficult decision to leave their home and their many friends. From 1987 to 1995, Mickey worked as a cafeteria worker for the Peoria Unified School District. Her one joy in life was to be around children. In 1994, she was awarded the "Pride of Peoria" an annual employee of the year award.
Mickey is predeceased by her husband Bruno, parents Jose and Dolores, step-father Nestor Chacon, infant daughter Anna Maria, brothers Donicio, Raymundo, Arturo, Pablo, and sister Henrietta. She is survived by son Frank (Louise), grandchildren Gabriel, Gina and Christopher (Alma), great granddaughter Vivien, step-great grandchildren Roxanne and Vincent, brothers Herman (Minnie) Sanchez of Phoenix, AZ and Tony Sanchez of Tucson, AZ, many nieces and nephews and other family members scattered world-wide.
Mickey was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and nina. She was dedicated to both the Sanchez and the Barriga families as well as to her many friends. As matriarch of the Sanchez family, she was the bond that held the family together. Her family and friends were always in her thoughts and prayers. She was gifted in remembering birth dates, names and places of many of the family members and friends and was known to phone you on your birthday or to offer a word of comfort in time of need. Always hardworking and being there for others, she loved to cook and to dance. Her love, warmth and gentle ways will be forever cherished. Rest in peace, mom!
Funeral Arrangements: Friday, Aug. 23 from 6pm to 8pm: Viewing with Rosary - 7pm at West Resthaven Funeral Home located at 6450 W. Northern Ave. Glendale 85301
Saturday, Aug. 24 at 10:30 am: Mass at St. Helen's Catholic Church located at 5510 W. Cholla St. Glendale with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Avondale 85392
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 21, 2019