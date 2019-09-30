|
|
Juanita Brake
Glendale - Juanita (Lou) Brake (Nikki) age 50, of Glendale, Arizona passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Born in Detroit, Michigan to Wanda Cleveland (Née Thorne) and Franklin Presley Brake. Nikki received a license in cosmetology, but as time went on she realized that her outgoing personality and love of people was a perfect fit for bartending. She eventually moved to Arizona where her close friends became her new family. Nikki and Michael Fegursky share a son, Evan (13), who made her whole world complete. She is survived by her mother, sisters Regina and Prescilla(Steve) Andrews, nieces Kayla, Carrie, and Kendra, nephews Cameron, Quentin, and Austin. Nikki is preceded in death by her father, step-father Eugene Hentkowski and grandparents. Nikki will be missed by all she touched, but especially by her "sisters", Danyelle and Jalene, Chad, Lisa all her beloved friends, co-workers. Not to be forgotten - her two dogs Parks and Bandit. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider contributions for the services. Visitation will be held at Abel Funeral Services 1627 N. 51st Ave. Phoenix, Az 85035 on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 5-7 PM.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019