|
|
Juanita Collins Kirkland
Chandler - Juanita Collins Kirkland passed from this life to be with our Lord Jesus on April 19, 2019, at 87 years old. Juanita was an accomplished musician and played a variety of instruments including the piano, organ, accordion, and mandolin and taught music for many years. She taught her husband to play the guitar early in their marriage and ministry. As an ordained minister, she co-pastored Life Tabernacle Church in Phoenix with her husband Jesse Paul "J.P." Kirkland. In addition to her many years of pastoral service, she also retired from the State of Arizona with Arizona Highways magazine. Juanita was passionate about serving God and proclaiming His good works throughout her life to friends and family and she encouraged everyone to actively seek and love the Lord with all their heart. She was always game for a good time with friends and family whether at the lake or at a big gathering with lots of good food and fellowship. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, J.P., her sons Jesse "Kirk" Kirkland, Jr & Kenneth E. Kirkland and grandson Jesse Kirkland, III. Juanita is survived by sons Keith J. Kirkland (wife Beverly), Kevin K. Kirkland (wife Rachelle) & Kelly K. Kirkland (wife Robin), daughter Paula Lovato (husband Michael), as well as 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandsons, 2 daughter-in-laws Sheridan & Donna and a host of friends & loved ones. Services are scheduled for Saturday, April 27 at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W Northern Avenue in Glendale, Arizona. The viewing is at 1:00 pm with the funeral following at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 24, 2019