Juanita M. Aldaba Obituary
Juanita M. Aldaba

Glendale - Juanita M. Aldaba 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 15, 2019 in Glendale, AZ.

Born on May 16, 1933 in Cureo, TX to Pedro and Martina Flores Sanchez.

Juanita moved to Arizona in 1961, married Tereso Aldaba her husband of 41 years. A housewife who loved to cook,spend time with her family and friends, making tortillas and salsa was her speciality.

Juanita is survived by 9 children Olivia, Leonardo (Virginia), Gloria, Arthur, Antonio, Mary (Hector), Frank(Sally), Terry, Martina (Ruben)

39 grandchildren, 73 great grandchildren, 13 great great grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
