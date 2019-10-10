|
Juanita Mitchell
It is with much sadness that her family announces that Juanita Mitchell passed away of natural causes in the early morning of October 5. She was 97 1/2 years young. She is survived by her six children - Pam Cavalier (John), Ellen Vanta (Mike), Roger Mitchell (Joy), Irene Hageman (Don), Maxine Mitchell and Harry Mitchell Jr. (Theresa); her 15 grandchildren, many, many great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. She is predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Harry in 1998, one grandson Donald, and one great granddaughter Amanda; also her parents and her half-brother Jack Rogers.
She was born in Moline IL to Nellie and George Rogers, and raised in Lake Worth Florida where she worked as a copy writer for the local radio station. She loved clothes shopping on Worth Avenue during her lunch hour. She met her future husband, Harry Mitchell at a USO dance in Ft. Meyers Florida, and they were married shortly thereafter before he shipped out overseas to the Philippines at the start of WWII. When the war was over they moved to Tucson, Arizona, where Harry attended the U of A and they started a home. They moved to Phoenix in 1948 where she again went to work as a copy writer and wrote jingles for commercials for KOOL radio and Homer Lane, the station president.
In Phoenix she eventually became a stay-at-home mom raising six children and remaining sane while doing so in the same house for 50+ years. She was good natured and kind. She never raised a hand to any of her children and we turned out just fine. She went camping and fishing with all of us and our dad even though we found out later, those were not her favorite things to do. Toward the end of her life she enjoyed going to her childrens' homes for dinner on Sundays, doing crosswords and watching Dr. Phil. She also became the family kiosk. If we wanted the family to know something, we just told her and she made sure everyone knew. We will miss her dearly.
A private family service was held on Thursday, October 10, at the National Memorial Cemetery. We would like to thank her Arizona Sunrise Hospice team - Dr. Brian, Nurse Trish and Pastor Bobby; and her Silver Crown Sr. Home caregivers -- Katy, Rosa and Samantha. They were her angels on earth.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019