|
|
Juanita P. Trevino
Phoenix - Juanita P. Trevino, age 77, passed away on September 30, 2019. She was born in Glendale on May 13, 1942 to the late Saturnino and Maria Perez. For 27 years Juanita was a seamstress, and then supervisor, for E.L. Grubbers which was later bought out by Spring City Knitting Company. In her later years she pursued her education and became a certified physical therapist technician until retirement. Juanita was loving and giving to everyone she encountered. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
Juanita is survived by her 5 children, Ennadena, Antonio, Danny, Priscilla, and Ivy, her siblings Angelina, Lorenzo, her twin Esperanza, and Yolanda, 16 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 6-9 PM at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated the following day, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 5614 W Orangewood Ave, Glendale, AZ. She will be laid to rest at Resthaven Park Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019