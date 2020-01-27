Services
Juanita Reyes Garcia Obituary
Avondale - Juanita Reyes Garcia, "GRANDMA" was born May 15, 1924 in Santa Rosa, Texas and has passed away on January 22, 2020 at her residence in Avondale, Arizona.

Preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Pasqual Garcia. (November 22, 2003)

Juanita is survived by her 7 daughters and son-in-laws; Elisa Valenzuela (Antonio), Manuela Frias (Juan), Estella Sida (Alfonso), Marcelina Sida (Ernesto), Graciela Giles (Francisco), Juanita Vieyra (David), Maria Elena Duarte (Ricardo) and her two sons Hector Garcia and Martiniano Garcia.

A Grandmother to 21 grandchildren and a great grandmother to 38 great grandchildren.

Leaving her sister Gregoria Rodriguez and many family and friends, Juanita will be missed dearly.

Viewing services will be held Tuesday, January 28, 202 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Greenwood Memory Lawn Serenity Chapel located at 719 N. 27th Ave Phoenix, AZ 85009. Funeral Mass services will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:00am 539 E. La Pasada Blvd. Goodyear, AZ 85338. Immediately following the service she will be laid to rest at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
