Judie Gieszl Jesman
Judie Gieszl Jesman, a native Arizonan, passed away on January 28, 2020 in Phoenix. She was 77 years old. Judie was born in Safford, AZ on June 1, 1942 to William and Dorothy Gieszl. She was the second born of five children.
After World War 2, the family moved to Tucson, then finally settled in the Phoenix area. Judie attended Ingleside Elementary in the Scottsdale School District, then on to Scottsdale High School, where she graduated in 1960. She began her college career at NAU, then attended Phoenix College - ultimately graduating from ASU with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education.
With their first teaching jobs lined up, Judie and her best friend, Cheryl, set out for Southern California to begin their teaching careers. After a number of years there, and a brief teaching stint in San Francisco, Judie returned to the Phoenix area. Judie held numerous teaching positions, but ended up in the Scottsdale School District at Hopi Elementary. She was a much loved and well respected teacher - retiring from there in 1994.
Shortly before retiring, all the stars in the heavens started aligning for Judie - she was about to begin the ride of her life…she met Milt Jesman. The two had actually known each other since their eighth grade and high school days! They eventually married on October 13, 1996 and settled in Paradise Valley. These two were a very active and adventuresome couple, always travelling and seeing new places. Their travels eventually lured them to Orange County in Southern California …they decided to live there. So move they did!
After a beautiful stint in Southern California, Judie and Milt moved back to Arizona. They moved into the very house that Judie grew up in. She had come full circle. They still lived there at the time of her passing.
Judie is survived by her loving husband, Milt, brother Jim Gieszl (Amy) of Phoenix, AZ, sister Jan Finnerty (Chris) of Cave Creek, AZ, stepdaughters, Stephanie Jesman and Juliet Greenwald. Judie also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, not to mention a number of great nieces and nephews. Judie is preceded in death by her brother, Jerre Gieszl, and her sister, Carol Gatesh.
A viewing for Judie is scheduled on Wednesday, February 12, from 5pm to 8pm at Messinger Indian School Mortuary, located at 7601 E Indian School Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. A private burial will be held the following day. On Saturday, February 15, a Celebration of Life get together is scheduled at the home of Jim and Amy Gieszl, from noon to 3pm.
Judie absolutely loved flowers - but she loved animals even more. If you wish to make a donation in her name, the family suggests Saving Paws Az (www.savingpawsrescueaz.org) or another animal .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020