Judis "Jay" R. Andrews, Sr.
Phoenix - Judis "Jay" R. Andrews, Sr. (78) of Phoenix AZ transitioned from this life on December 22nd 2019. Judis is survived by his wife of over 40 years Cheryl, with a blended family of (8) children and multiple grand and great-grandchildren. Services will be held on January 11, 2020. The viewing at 10AM, services at 11:00AM Fountain of Life House of Worship; 8838 South 2nd Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85041
Judis 'Jay" Andrews, Sr. received his Juris Doctorate in 1972, a member of the State Bar of Arizona. He practiced law from: The Law Offices of Judis R. Andrews, Sr. from 1988 until retirement specializing in criminal law, personal injury, some civil, probate and DUI cases. 'Jay' previously worked as a Maricopa County Deputy Public Defender and during that time he became the Trial Group Supervisor. He also co-authored and was responsible for designing, developing and implementing the office practice and procedures for training of investigators and attorneys used by the Public Defender 'Jay' was also a Senior Partner with Andrews and Johnson; Andrews & Tinsley and of Counsel for Curry, Pearson and Wooten.
Judis 'Jay' was an ordained minister and Elder at Fountain of Life House of Worship, Phoenix, AZ. He was active in multiple legal, civil and community organizations to include: Maricopa County Superior Court, National Black Republican Council, Maricopa County Juvenile Court, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Arizona Commission of Post, Arizona Real Estate Commission, Governor Advisory Commission on Sports, Arizona State University Scholarship Committee, Civil East Neighborhood Council, Negro Political Action Association, NAACP, C.O.R.E. and Martin Luther King Center, Negro Political Action Association of Arizona and many other civic and community organizations.
Preston Funeral Home is serving the family.
