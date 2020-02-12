|
|
Judith A. Hapeman
Phoenix - Judith A. Hapeman of Phoenix, AZ passed away on January 20, 2020 at the age of 78. She was predeceased by her husband (William J. Hapeman) of 59 years.
She was born April 1, 1942 in Hennepin Minnesota, to Leo and Eileen Belverud. Judy was one of eight children. Together Bill & Judy had 3 children, Sherrill Stage (Tom), William Hapeman (Lettie), Mary Richards (Jeff). They had 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services are February 17, 2020 9AM at Holy Cross Cemetery, Avondale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020