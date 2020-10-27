Judith A. (Strand) Tagliarino
Surprise -
(April 12, 1930 -
October 23, 2020)
Judith A. (Strand) Tagliarino, formerly of Buffalo, New York, passed away on 10/23/2020 after a brief illness.
She was the loving daughter of the late Oswald Julius and Rose (Cardinal) Strand, and the beloved wife of the late Anthony (Tony) Tagliarino, devoted mother of Debra (Tagliarino) Kelley, Edward Tagliarino and the late Jayme Tagliarino, cherished grandmother of Kenneth Miller, Kelly Miller, Nicholas (Kate) Tagliarino and Amanda Tagliarino, and the doting great grandmother of Michael, Samantha, Madelyn, Jaxson, Theodore, and Greyson. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Judy will be remembered as the heart and soul of our family. To know her was to love her. She was known to everyone as "Mom" or "Gram" and rarely has anyone called her by her given name. She was well known for her cooking skills and the grand hospitality that she bestowed upon everyone. Judy enjoyed traveling and playing cards and she will be truly missed.
A catholic mass is scheduled for November 5th, 2020 at 10:30AM at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 17111 W Bell Rd, Surprise, AZ 85374. A celebration of life luncheon will be held immediately following the mass at the home of Debra Kelley.
A celebration of Judy's life will also be held in the summer of 2021 in Buffalo, NY. Details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude https://www.stjude.org/give.html
or Hospice of the Valley https://www.hov.org/donate/