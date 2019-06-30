Services
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:15 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Eugene, OR
Judith Ann Aufderheide


1940 - 2019
Judith Ann Aufderheide Obituary
Judith Ann Aufderheide

Eugene, OR - 1940-2019

A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Eugene, Oregon at 12:15 pm on Tuesday, July 2nd for Judith who died peacefully at home on June 24th. She was 79 years old. Interment to be held at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ on Friday, July 5th.

Judith is survived by sons Maurice Bernard Aufderheide III in Livermore, CA and Stephen Robert Aufderheide in Eugene, OR, 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Prior to moving to Oregon, Judith raised a family in Scottsdale, AZ where she was dedicated to her faith and Catholic church activities. She worked for several years as a unit secretary at Scottsdale Memorial Hospital after the death of her husband Maurice in 1989.

Upon moving to Oregon, Judith maintained her devotion to the Catholic Church and found a calling in guiding people towards the faith she loved.

Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 30, 2019
