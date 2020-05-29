Judith Ann Byrd HolderApache Junction - Judith "Judy" Ann Byrd Holder, 79, of Apache Junction, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Mesa, Arizona.Born December 25, 1940 at Rensselaer, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Joe W. and Pauline (Frohreich) Byrd. She was a 1958 graduate of Otterbein (Indiana) High School and was a life-long Lutheran. She was a charter member of Epiphany of Christ Lutheran Church of Apache Junction, and was President of the church council and sang in the choir.On April 4, 1958 she married Robert D. Holder near Otterbein, and he survives. In 1968, they moved to Apache Junction, Arizona, where they have since resided.Judy enjoyed working in her garden, southern gospel music, reading, and her pets. She was active in many civic and professional organizations.Judy was an Independent Insurance Agent, having owned her own agency, Judy Holder Insurance, Inc., the last eighteen years of her career. As of January 1, 2020, she sold the business to A and H Insurance of Reno, NV, and had planned to transition to retirement.Surviving along with her husband, Robert is her daughter, Kelley J. Kimble of Apache Junction, Arizona; and two sons, Timothy Holder of Carlsbad, New Mexico and Michael Holder of Otterbein, Indiana. Also surviving is a granddaughter, Sara (Wayne) Ballard of Carlsbad, New Mexico; a great granddaughter, Ashley Gorman of Sullivan, Missouri; her sister, Joline Brummet of Otterbein; her brother in law, Gene Holder of Mesa; her uncle, Richard Frohreich of Columbus, Mississippi.She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Janet Sue Martin.Services will be Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 2 pm, at Mountain View Funeral Home in Mesa, Arizona. Burial and additional services will be held at a future date at Pond Grove Cemetery near Otterbein, Indiana.In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Judy's honor to a local charity of your choice in Apache Junction, Arizona.