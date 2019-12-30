|
Judith Ann Gardner
Mesa - Judith (Judy) Gardner lost her courageous battle to live December 21, 2019. She was born June 5, 1941 to Francis and Hazel Ehrmentraut in Churchville, New York. She was raised in Churchville, New York and as a child was a ballet dancer. On June 6, 1959 Judith married Henry Gardner in Churchville, New York. She worked as a clerk for the town of Churchville, before relocating to Mesa in 1978. She worked for 20+ years at the General Motors Proving Grounds, retiring when they closed the facility. She was a devoted mother, wife and friend, who always made family a priority. She is survived by her son Todd Gardner, daughter Linda Yueckstock, two daughter-in-law's she thought of as daughters, Libby and Tara, beloved dog Skipper, 8 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her Husband of 50 years, Henry (Hank) Gardner, Son Scott Gardner, daughter Deborah Hunt, and granddaughter Dana. The memorial service will be at 11:00 am Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7900E Main Street Mesa, AZ 85207. Family will hold private interment at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019