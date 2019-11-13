|
|
Judith Ann Hall
Scottsdale - Judith Ann Hall, 72, passed away November 11, 2019. She was born in Chicago, IL to Arthur and Sarah Nichols. Judith worked for Microsemi. She was a dedicated Catholic at St. Daniel the Prophet. At St. Daniel, Judith was an usher, gift shop volunteer, Eucharistic Minister, and ran the Bingo Hall for over 30 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Phillip L. Hall, and is survived by her 4 children, Kimberly Ahmann, Garrett Hall, Kori Maywalt, and Katherine Hall; 11 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild. Judith was a devout mother and grandmother. At St. Daniel the Prophet (1030 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85257) services will be held Friday, Nov. 15, 2019: Rosary at 10:00 am and Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. At a later date, Judith will be laid to rest at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona with her beloved husband Phillip. If you wish to send condolences, please send correspondence to Green Acres Mortuary (401 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85257) or by visiting www.greenacresmortuary.net
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019