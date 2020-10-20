1/1
Judith Ann Kent
Judith Ann Kent

Mesa - Judith Ann Kent, 9/12/1940-10/16/2020, Born in Madison, WI transferred to Mesa, AZ in mid 1980's when working with U.S. Forestry Services. She also worked in Social Services and subsid. housing. Judy was very involved with volunteer work, community services, Soroptimists, etc. Her striking beauty, her warmth and genuine personality, her caring heart, her unique and often irreverent sense of humor created many very strong, long lasting friendships. Her love of nature and animals led her to Brandy, her beautiful Arabian mare which was the pride and joy of her life. She loved being a beautiful cowgal! We enjoyed travelling and exploring together, travelled extensively. Judy lived life fully and boldly. She wants us to celebrate and toast frequently to a life well lived and friendships lasting forever. Please continue celebrating life and a wonderful friendship with her.

Jeff Elliott, husband to Judith, 480-688-7013.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.

