Judith Elaine Rabenold
Judith Elaine Rabenold

Surprise - Judith Elaine Rabenold, 82, passed from this life, Sunday morning, August 30th. Born in Nanticoke, Luzerne County in Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late John E. and Elizabeth R. (Guffrovich) Kaspern. Raised Roman Catholic and named for St. Jude, she was a member of Spirit of Grace Lutheran Church in Surprise.

Surviving are husband, Edward A., two daughters, Lisa Elaine, wife of Donald Bryan, Riverside, Michigan and Dana Ann-Louise, wife of John Grosvenor, Thornton, Colorado; a son, Todd Edward, Phoenix; and one beloved Granddaughter, Zoe Ella-Anne Grosvenor.

She shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
