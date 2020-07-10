Judith Ellen Knisley Schug



Phoenix - Judith Ellen Knisley Schug, former Phoenix resident, 80, passed away on July 6, 2020, in Sierra Vista, Arizona, from the progression of Alzheimer's Disease. She was the second daughter of Elinore Pierce Knisley and Kenneth Knisley, was born in Bowling Green Ohio, and grew up in Toledo, Ohio. She married August "Sonny" Schug in 1961, and together they had three children. In 1981, the family relocated to Phoenix, Arizona , where Judy was employed as a bookkeeper at Dillard's Department Store, Dillon Precision, and Adobe Air. She was known for her high energy, fun-loving personality, creativity, and her love for gardening and being outdoors. She could often be found hiking in the mountains around the Phoenix area.



Surviving her death are her sister, Barbara Avenaim (Albert) of Phoenix, her three children, Kristy Schug Hom (Rodney) of Sierra Vista, Az, Robert Schug of California, and Suzanne Schug Malvin of Phoenix, grandchildren Alan Hom, Summer Hom, Sebastian Schug, and Savannah Schug, first husband and friend Sonny Schug of Phoenix, and nieces, nephews, and cousins in Arizona and Ohio.



No services are planned for the immediate future during the Covid 19 Pandemic. To honor Judy at this time, the family suggests making a gift to the organization of your choice.









