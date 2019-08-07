|
|
Judith Houlihan
Glendale - Judith D. Houlihan, age 75, of Glendale AZ went to the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on August 1, 2019. Judith was born in Cairo, Illinois to Roscoe & Gertrude Burd. Preceded in death by husband Verne her parents and her two brothers Bob & Dwight. She is survived by her son, Dwayne (Cyndra) her grandson Joseph (Hannah) and four great-grandchildren, Joseph Jr., Jacob, Joshua and Alicia. She is also survived by her younger Bother Kenneth (Ivanka) and niece Kim. She was a Pre-school Teacher for over 32 years in which she touched many lives. This was until her retirement in 2013 due to health issues. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on August 8th at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary, 710 W. Bethany Home Rd., Phx, AZ. Her Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am on August 9th at Love Baptist Church 3030 W. Glendale Avenue Phx, AZ. Graveside service to follow at West Resthaven Park Cemetery. www.ALMoore-Grimshaw.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019