Judith Linda Watson
Judith Linda Watson

Sun City West - Judith Linda Watson, 78, passed away July 21, 2020 in Sun City West, AZ after a courageous struggle with Alzheimer's. Judy was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 14, 1942. She graduated from High School in Taylor, MI.. Judy earned a Certificate in Industrial Relations and her Bachelor of Arts in Management from the University of Phoenix. Judy owned and managed two flower shops in Wyandotte, MI. and in Sylvania, OH.. She worked for telecommunications companies: Lucent Technologies and Graybar Electric for thirty-nine years. Before retiring she began traveling the world, visiting countries on every continent with Lynni. When she retired in SCW she became a leader and President of the Stained Glass Club.

She loved being active in Softball, Pickleball, Tennis, Golf and Bowling. Judy also loved being on the water, boating and white-water rafting. Judy is survived by her sisters, her son Greg and her daughter Kim. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Hospice Compassus Phoenix or Science Care Anatomical.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
