Judith Mae Woods
Phoenix - Judith Mae Woods born on 9-4-35 in Toledo, OH went to heaven on 2-29-20 from Phoenix, AZ
She is survived by her loving family...Jeff her son, Wendy her Daughter, Grandchildren Tamra, Ashley, Brandon and CJ. Great grandchildren Adam, Casey, Brianna, Isaac, Ryker, Josh, Melanie, Lucas, Isaiah, Cambria and Zecharia.
She had a large extended family of very close and cherished friends.
Judy taught school for 60 years in Phoenix and leaves a legion of cherished students behind.
She loved all animals (especially dogs), was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family and friends.
Funeral is Saturday 3-07-20 at Scottsdale Presbyterian Church 3421 N. Hayden Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251 (NE corner of Hayden and Osborn Roads) 480-946-4207
If you feel inclined please donate to Hospice of the Valley 1510 E. Flower Street Phoenix, AZ 85014
hov.org 602-530-6992
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020