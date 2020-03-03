Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
Scottsdale Presbyterian Church
3421 N. Hayden Road (NE corner of Hayden and Osborn Roads)
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Mae Woods

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Mae Woods Obituary
Judith Mae Woods

Phoenix - Judith Mae Woods born on 9-4-35 in Toledo, OH went to heaven on 2-29-20 from Phoenix, AZ

She is survived by her loving family...Jeff her son, Wendy her Daughter, Grandchildren Tamra, Ashley, Brandon and CJ. Great grandchildren Adam, Casey, Brianna, Isaac, Ryker, Josh, Melanie, Lucas, Isaiah, Cambria and Zecharia.

She had a large extended family of very close and cherished friends.

Judy taught school for 60 years in Phoenix and leaves a legion of cherished students behind.

She loved all animals (especially dogs), was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Funeral is Saturday 3-07-20 at Scottsdale Presbyterian Church 3421 N. Hayden Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251 (NE corner of Hayden and Osborn Roads) 480-946-4207

If you feel inclined please donate to Hospice of the Valley 1510 E. Flower Street Phoenix, AZ 85014

hov.org 602-530-6992
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now