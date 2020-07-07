Judith Marian Allin Ankenbrandt



Judith Marian Allin Ankenbrandt passed away on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 at the age of 69 in the comfort of her home, held by her daughter Jeni, surrounded by her stepdaughters.



Judy was a devoted family woman with a faithful heart. Married 38 years to the love of her life, Dr. Leo Jerome (Jerry) Ankenbrandt, they enjoyed a life full of adventures that included cruises, fishing trips and road trips across country to visit family. She nurtured her family relationships with her unconditional love, enormous heart and bright, generous spirit that would light up any room. Judy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend with a quiet, generous soul that took what life handed her with a courage and strength that inspired everyone she knew. She was a woman whose advice was mainly given through her actions, especially as she battled metastatic breast cancer with grace and dignity. Judy could always put aside her own troubles and hardship to see a bright side and is remembered for her endless smile and kindness. She truly was the most beautiful person, inside and out. She took on others pain, even at her own expense with an unbreakable faith in God. Judy had a wonderful sense of humor about herself and would smile when teased that if she's driving, you better pack a lunch! Her sense of direction when it came to geography always got her in trouble, but her sense of direction when it came to people, brought joy to all who knew her.



Judy is survived by her daughter Jenifer Alyazdi, stepdaughters Missy (Brian) Shackelford, Vicki (Ed) Trebian, Becky Fisher and Margaret (Larry) Schmich, grandchildren, Sarah and Zach Alyazdi, Audra (Scott) Graham, Amy (Aaron) Aguirre, Austin Shackelford, Brian (Julie) Davis, Carson Fisher, Samantha and Jake Schmich, great-grandchildren, Ben and Abbie Graham, Aiyla Aguirre, siblings Richard (Evelyn) Allin, John (Sharon) Allin, Marybeth (Daniel) Quick, Catherine Allin, Mark (Melissa) Allin and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Ankenbrandt, parents Richard and Norma Allin, and brother Robert Allin.



If you would like to honor Judy's life, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of the Valley (1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014) or St. Mary's Food Bank (2831 N. 31st Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85009).









