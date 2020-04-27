Services
Judith Marie (Marsh) Benjamin-Raley


1948 - 2020
Judith Marie (Marsh) Benjamin-Raley

Judith Marie (Marsh) Benjamin-Raley, 71, passed away on April 23, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. Judy was born in Worthington, Minnesota and is survived by her husband Don Raley, children: Jeff (Jaci) Benjamin and Andrea (Troy) Morgan, grandchildren: Zach (Brianna) Benjamin, Brianna Noel Benjamin, Raley Morgan, Ryenne Morgan & Rachel Morgan & great granddaughter Hadleigh Bejamin, siblings: Clayton (Kyong Hui) Marsh, Dee Carnahan, Bern (Lisa) Marsh, sister-in-law Glenis Marsh, Sandy Marsh and Rhonda (Len) Laxen. Judy was preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Edna Marsh, siblings: Loren Marsh, Kristine Marsh and brother-in-law Lance Carnahan and nieces: Tracey and Carissa.

Judy had a successful career with Lifetouch National School Studios for 27 years. She was a member of the Pinewood Country Club in Munds Park for over 20 years. She had a love for shopping, travel, wine, reading, and time with family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a date to be determined.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020
