Services
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
(602) 249-2111
For more information about
Judith Wells
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Chapel at Scottsdale Bible
7601 E Shea Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Wells


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judith Wells Obituary
Judith Wells

Phoenix - Judith Ann Wells passed away peacefully March 4th, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ at the age of 78 with her 4 sons by her side. Judy is survived by those sons, Dana IV, Christopher, Jonathan, and Michael along with grandchildren, Jordan, Cooper, Charlie, Virginia, Clemmer, Carter, Sawyer and siblings Joseph Palen and Susan Anderson. She is preceded in death by her daughter Shelley; husband Dana C Wells III and brother Thomas Palen. Judy was born on March 1st, 1941 in Minneapolis, MN and graduated from St Louis Park High School in 1959. She then attended the University of Arizona where she graduated in 1963 and met her husband Dana. They married in August of 1964 and moved to Phoenix where she lived the rest of her life. Judy's greatest joy came from spending time with her boys and traveling to see them all over the country. She also had passion for her faith in the Lord, Bible study, entertaining, gardening, decorating, Arizona Wildcat sports, and spending time with friends and family in Phoenix and Minnesota. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9th at 10:00AM at Grace Chapel at Scottsdale Bible, 7601 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale 85260. Flowers can be sent to the Church for the service. For tributes, please visit www.almoore-grimshaw.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
Download Now