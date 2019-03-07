Judith Wells



Phoenix - Judith Ann Wells passed away peacefully March 4th, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ at the age of 78 with her 4 sons by her side. Judy is survived by those sons, Dana IV, Christopher, Jonathan, and Michael along with grandchildren, Jordan, Cooper, Charlie, Virginia, Clemmer, Carter, Sawyer and siblings Joseph Palen and Susan Anderson. She is preceded in death by her daughter Shelley; husband Dana C Wells III and brother Thomas Palen. Judy was born on March 1st, 1941 in Minneapolis, MN and graduated from St Louis Park High School in 1959. She then attended the University of Arizona where she graduated in 1963 and met her husband Dana. They married in August of 1964 and moved to Phoenix where she lived the rest of her life. Judy's greatest joy came from spending time with her boys and traveling to see them all over the country. She also had passion for her faith in the Lord, Bible study, entertaining, gardening, decorating, Arizona Wildcat sports, and spending time with friends and family in Phoenix and Minnesota. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9th at 10:00AM at Grace Chapel at Scottsdale Bible, 7601 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale 85260. Flowers can be sent to the Church for the service. For tributes, please visit www.almoore-grimshaw.com Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary