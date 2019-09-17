Services
Judith Wells


1943 - 2019
Judith Wells Obituary
Judith Wells

Chandler - Judith Ann Wells, 76, died suddenly September 11, 2019 in Chandler, AZ.

Judy was born May 20, 1943 to Morris & Marvel Anderson in Fresno, CA. She raised her family in Glendale CA, before moving to Portland, OR and then to Chandler, AZ in May of 1995. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bob, sons Brian and David Wells, granddaughter Brittany Wells, and her little kitty's Sadie and Emma. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Philip. A celebration of life will be held Saturday September 21, 2019 10:00 am at Hope Covenant Church 1770 S. Dobson Road, Chandler AZ. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the or Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Judy lived a life full of family, friends, laughter and love…and an occasional bowl of mint chip ice cream. She will be dearly missed. www.valleyofthesunfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 17, 2019
