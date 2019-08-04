|
Judson Stillman Matthias
Chandler - Judson Stillman Matthias was born to Norman Arthur and Charlotte Stillman Matthias on October 6, 1931 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, and died on June 22, 2019 at Chandler Regional Hospital.
He graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1954. After his military service, he obtained a Master's Degree in civil engineering from Oregon State University and taught there for two years. He then obtained a PhD in civil engineering from Purdue University and was an instructor there for three years. In 1967, he joined the civil engineering faculty at Arizona State University and retired as Professor Emeritus in 2000. After retirement from ASU, he consulted as a transportation engineer for BTI and AKA consulting firms.
He was a member of Chi Phi civil engineering honorary, Sigma Xi research, a fellow in the American Society of Civil Engineers and a member of the Institute of Traffic Engineers. A registered professional engineer in the states of Arizona, California, and Indiana, he was a past president of his local chapter of the Arizona professional engineer organization, and received the engineering professor of the year award from the state organization. He also served on the Tempe Planning and Zoning Commission.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Georgia, and his children, Mary (Les), Elizabeth (Stephen), Judson Jr. "Matt" (Lucy) and Anne (Vincent), grandchildren Christopher, Kyle, Claire, Gillian, Jesse and Alexander, his brother Norman Matthias and sister Elizabeth Cloakey. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Peter, and his grandson Michael.
Burial will take place in the East at a later date. Memorials may be made in his name to Legacy Endowment, for the Michael Pancner scholarship, 5256 South Mission Road, Bonfall Ca 92003.
Richardson Funeral Home, Tempe, Arizona is compassionately serving the family.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019