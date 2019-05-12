|
Judy Ann West Christensen
Gilbert - Born: 14 November 1945, in Safford, Arizona to Berry Eugene West Sr. and Delores Lillian Norman West, passed away peacefully Thursday May 2nd 2019 in Gilbert Arizona.
Judy grew up in Safford Arizona. She attended Thatcher middle school, worked at the families A&W Root Beer Stand and graduated from Safford High School, where she played the drum in the school band. She went on to live in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Virginia.
She was a woman who saw life in front of her and ran at it. She was vivacious and fun, beautiful and fearless! An avid horse woman she enjoyed barrel racing and roping and loved her horses. She enjoyed golfing and fishing, as a young Mother, dropping a line in the lakes atop Mount Graham was one of her favorite weekend family activities.
Her greatest love was music, playing guitar, bass and singing. She was in many Country Music Bands and played from Safford to Snowflake and everywhere in between.
In her golden years her attention turned to spending time with her beloved Grandchildren and Great Grand Children who will miss her terribly.
Two siblings preceded her in death: Terry Jean West Atkinson and Berry Eugene West Jr.
Survived by five Children: Kimbra Benbow, Christine Ann Flores, Elizabeth Anne Bowers, Krystal Lee Lecher, Joseph Turner Christensen,
Nine Grandchildren: Kira Roberts, Kalan Benbow, K'lee Jo Hayes, Regan Joanna Christensen, Christopher & Juana Lucero, Manuel & Patsy Lucero, Robert Lucero, Breanna Martinez
Nine Great Grandchildren: Dillon Roberts, Colton Roberts, Rudy Sotello, Elias Lucero, Lorenzo Lucero, Lucas Lucero, Jasleen Duran, Aairlyn Santos
Three Sisters and one Brother: Mary Jane Brewer, Barbara Encinas, Sherri Linn, and William West
Mom... you will be missed.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019