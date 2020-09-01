Judy Diane (Graham) Ricketts
Judy Diane (Graham) Ricketts, passed away peacefully at her home, with family by her side, on Thursday, August 20th,. She courageously battled pancreatic cancer for 2 years.
Judy was born September 15, 1942, to Robert and Estella Graham, in Billings, MT. Judy's father served in the US Navy during WWII. The family eventually moved to Livingston, MT where her father worked as an engineer for Northern Pacific Railroad.
Judy graduated from Park County High School. During high school, she worked as a carhop at Livingston's famous A&W. After graduation, Judy worked as a legal secretary for Jack Shanstrom, and continued her legal secretary career after the family moved to Billings.
Judy married her high school sweetheart, John Joseph (Jack) Burke. They were blessed with a daughter, Rawnda Michelle (Michela). They moved to Missoula, where Jack attended the University of Montana. After graduation, they moved to Spokane, WA and were blessed with their second child, John Robert (Jack). The family moved to Jackson, MS, where Judy began a long career with the Department of Corrections.
Judy later divorced and moved to Phoenix, AZ, where she continued to work until she retired from the AZ Deparment of Corrections. It was there she met James (Jim) G. Ricketts. They married on December 16, 1988.
Judy was a devoted mother, who loved her children dearly. Judy and daughter Michela traveled and spent time at Michela's Northern California home. Michela co-owned an Italian restaurant in San Francisco for over 20 years, where Judy was well known and loved by the customers and employees. Son Jack worked hard and raised his family in the Phoenix area, giving Judy cherished time with her granddaughter.
Judy and her only sibling, Nancy, were as close as two sisters could possibly be.
Judy and Jim's life together was a spiritual journey. They were deeply devoted to their faith and church. Judy was involved in Bible studies, church retreats and mentoring young adult women. She had a beautiful spirit and was adored by many. She truly loved the Lord.
Judy is survived by her husband, Jim Ricketts, Scottsdale, AZ; daughter Michela Tempesta, Santa Fe, NM; son Jack Burke and his fiancé Joelle Kerpan, Chandler, AZ; sister Nancy Graham, Mesa, AZ; nephew Jeff Richards, Ft. Collins, CO; sister-in-law JaneAnn (Welling) Morris, Livingston, MT; nephew Van Morris, Livingston, MT; granddaughter Taylor Smith and great-granddaughter Kadyn Smith, Arnold, CA
A Memorial will be held at Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 on Saturday, September 5th at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lustgarten Foundation: Pancreatic Cancer Research, www.lustgarten.org
Per Judy's wishes, Michela, Jack and Nancy will be returning Judy to her beloved hometown of Livingston, MT sometime this Fall. There, her ashes will be released on the Yellowstone River at Sacagawea Park. A small gathering of friends and family will be held in celebration of Judy's life.