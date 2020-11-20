Judy Kay Kish



Mesa - Kish, Judy Kay took her bus ride to Heaven Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Mesa, AZ. She told her daughters that the only word needed for her obituary was "BLESSED!" She was born in Clearfield, PA on March 24, 1947. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Gary, their son Gary Lee, and their puggle Purdy. She is survived by daughters Shelly (Toby) and Tanya (Jason), eight grandchildren: Ashley (Brandon), Adam (Kayla), Derek (Kelly), Andrew (Jenn), Bethany, Andy (Brianna), Khayle (Austin), and Laycee, and nine great grandchildren: Zeke, Brooke, Lilah, Aiden, Brylin, Maggie, Brody, Anthony, and Brynlee. She also leaves behind her two brothers Denny (Lexie) and Howard (LindaLee) and many nieces and nephews. Her best friends Charlean and Nancy will miss her dearly. She touched so many lives and those lucky enough to know her will miss her.



She worked over 30 years for Mesa Public Schools in the cafeteria. She always made sure to pray for the kids at the schools in case she was the only one who did. She also spent several years working at church serving in whatever capacity God asked of her. She also kept up her beautician license and cut hair until just last year.



More than anything, Judy loved Jesus and she wanted everyone to know that she lived the life she did because of Him. She never asked, "Why me?" when fighting cancer, she always turned it around and said, "Why not me?" On her last day of life, she watched church and took communion from her recliner.



In lieu of flowers or donations, Judy would be best honored if you would attend church and spend some time with Jesus.









