Judy Pierson



Athens, AL - Judy Pierson, 69 of Athens, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, October 29th, 2020 at Athens Limestone Hospital. Mrs. Pierson was born on November 15th, 1950 to Francis E. Felix and Frances L. Prather.



Funeral services for Mrs. Pierson will be on Monday, November 2nd, 2020 at 11:00am at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home with Dusty McLemore officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1st from 6:00-8:00pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Limestone Memorial Gardens.



Mrs. Pierson is survived by her husband of 49 years, John C. Pierson; children Mark Pierson of Atlanta, GA, and Christina Thompson (Christopher) of Athens; grandchildren Savannah Thompson, Scarlett Thompson, Sydney Thompson, and Maximus Thompson.



Preceded in death by her parents.



Mrs. Pierson was a member of Lindsay Lane Baptist Church. She was considered the Fun Planner! She enjoyed her friendships with her girlfriends, playing games, and shopping. She loved her grandkids!









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store