1/1
Judy Pierson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Pierson

Athens, AL - Judy Pierson, 69 of Athens, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, October 29th, 2020 at Athens Limestone Hospital. Mrs. Pierson was born on November 15th, 1950 to Francis E. Felix and Frances L. Prather.

Funeral services for Mrs. Pierson will be on Monday, November 2nd, 2020 at 11:00am at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home with Dusty McLemore officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1st from 6:00-8:00pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Limestone Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Pierson is survived by her husband of 49 years, John C. Pierson; children Mark Pierson of Atlanta, GA, and Christina Thompson (Christopher) of Athens; grandchildren Savannah Thompson, Scarlett Thompson, Sydney Thompson, and Maximus Thompson.

Preceded in death by her parents.

Mrs. Pierson was a member of Lindsay Lane Baptist Church. She was considered the Fun Planner! She enjoyed her friendships with her girlfriends, playing games, and shopping. She loved her grandkids!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Limestone Chapel Funeral Home
322 Hwy 31 N
Athens, AL 35611
(256) 232-1051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Limestone Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved