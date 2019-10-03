|
Judy S. Gervasio
Chandler - Judy S. Gervasio, 71, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, born February 4, 1948 in Flagstaff, AZ. Judy worked over 40 years with Samaritan Health Services and Stonecrest Wealth Management, Inc., Judy was semi-retired upon her passing. She was an avid lover of games, especially darts, Judy and her husband, often participated in and won numerous dart tournaments and competitions. A lover of wine and gatherings with friends and family, she always enjoyed spending time with those she loved. She was the typical fiery redhead and provided so much love and caring for those close to her. She fiercely loved her family and friends. She will be missed by those who were fortunate to know her.
Judy is survived by her two sons, Brian Switzer, (Heather) and Chad Gervasio, and her stepson, Dan Gervasio (Juanita). She has 4 granddaughters and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Michael in 2010.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, October 5th at 2:00pm, at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th St., Phoenix, AZ 85020. In lieu of flowers, please donate on behalf of Judy to the National Veterans Foundation: https://nvf.org/veterans-donations/ Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019