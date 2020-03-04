Resources
Scottsdale - Whallon, Judy, 74, of Scottsdale, passed away on February 27, 2020. She was born in Richmond, IN and was raised in New Paris, OH until she moved to Scottsdale in 1963. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, wife and friend to many. Her heart was always open to everyone and she was the kindest person this world could offer. She will be missed by many and is only survived by her Daughter Robyn Summerhill, Grandson Clifford Summerhill and Brother-in-Law Donald Whallon. Judy did not wish to have a funeral and the family is keeping with her wishes. May she rest in peace with her husband, sister, mother, father and son who await her in Heaven.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
