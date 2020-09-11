Julia "Julie" Ann Simer



Julia "Julie" Ann Simer, age 77, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020, north of Phoenix, AZ in her beloved Munds Park cabin where she spent her summers every year since 1974. She was born in Sheboygan, WI, to Roger and Marianne Kenney. In 1986, Julie married John Robert Simer who preceded her in death in 1999, as have her parents.



Julie graduated with a degree in Journalism from Barry University in Miami, FL, and with her passion for supporting children, she began her career teaching elementary students in Lame Deer, MT. Afterward, and for many years in Phoenix, she was a Proofreader for Imperial Litho, and later a co-owner of the Moon Valley Tattler until her retirement.



In retirement, Julie's charitable heart led her to support the Assistance League of Phoenix, and further her more than 35-year devotion to Arizona's Civitan organizations and Camp Civitan. She followed the Catholic faith, and also enjoyed playing golf, watching Arizona Cardinals football, collecting antique children's toys, dolls, and books, reading avidly, and staying connected to her friends and family, all for whom she had great affection.



Surviving Julie are her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Kay and Russ Chaiser, of Hobe Sound, FL, and she also had two brothers and sisters-in-law, Linda and Timothy Kenney, of Sheboygan Falls, WI, and Margaret and Thomas Kenney, of Oviedo, FL, the latter of whom passed away previously. Also surviving Julie are her daughter, Katy Lewis of Peoria, AZ; her son, Andrew Simer of Salinas, CA; four grandchildren, Kendall Holcombe, Scott Simer, Amanda Pruett, and Matthew Lewis, all in the Phoenix area; five, soon to be seven, great-grandchildren; and nephews and nieces, all of whom she loved deeply.



Her family grieves her passing and takes comfort in knowing that Julie is reunited with John, her parents, and others. Funeral services are being planned for this fall at Phoenix Memorial Park. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Civitan Foundation, Inc., 12635 N. 42nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85032.









