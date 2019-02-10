Services
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
Glendale - Julia Patton Ayers, 95, passed away in Glendale, AZ on February 7, 2019. Julia was born in Pruntytown, West Virginia on November 18, 1923, to James and Eulah (Yates) Patton.

Julia was the office manager for three Arizona State Governors; Wes Bolin, Bruce Babbit, and Evan Mecham. She was a past queen in the Daughters of the Nile Chapter in Phoenix (an affiliate of the Shriners).

Julia is survived by her four children; Paul Ayers (Darlene), Linda Rodl (Lou), Jim Ayers (Sarah), and Mark Ayers (Rita); 8 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 5 until 8 PM at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 West Thunderbird Road, Peoria, AZ. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10 AM at Heritage Funeral Chapel with a graveside service to follow at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona at 12:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Daughters of the Nile, 552 North 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 10, 2019
