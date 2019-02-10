|
|
Julia Ayers
Glendale - Julia Patton Ayers, 95, passed away in Glendale, AZ on February 7, 2019. Julia was born in Pruntytown, West Virginia on November 18, 1923, to James and Eulah (Yates) Patton.
Julia was the office manager for three Arizona State Governors; Wes Bolin, Bruce Babbit, and Evan Mecham. She was a past queen in the Daughters of the Nile Chapter in Phoenix (an affiliate of the Shriners).
Julia is survived by her four children; Paul Ayers (Darlene), Linda Rodl (Lou), Jim Ayers (Sarah), and Mark Ayers (Rita); 8 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 5 until 8 PM at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 West Thunderbird Road, Peoria, AZ. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10 AM at Heritage Funeral Chapel with a graveside service to follow at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona at 12:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Daughters of the Nile, 552 North 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 10, 2019