Julia D. Sanchez
Phoenix - Age 74, with our deepest sorrow, we would like to announce the passing of our beloved mother Julia Sanchez who was born on December 7, 1944. Our Mother peacefully passed on the morning of September 25, 2019. She is Survived by 5 children 14 grand kids and 14 great grand kids. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved to cook, sew, sing and especially dance. She will be missed dearly and never be forgotten. We Love you Mom/ Nana!!! You will be greeted with open arms in Heavens dance floor.
Visitation services will be held at 4033 N. 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015 on October 5th, 2019 at 11Am.
