Julia Ruth Johnson Harris



Tempe - Julia Ruth Johnson Harris, 76, of Tempe, AZ, was born in Phoenix on March 2, 1944, and passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020. She retired from the Kyrene School District where she taught kindergarten for many years. She spent her retirement years substitute teaching, working at the LDS temple in Mesa, enjoying her children and grandchildren, and traveling with her husband of 54 years. Julia was a teacher, both academically and spiritually. She cultivated relationships that lasted well past the last day in her classroom for both her students and their families. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and cherished her time spent serving and leading congregation members of all ages. Julia was an amazing seamstress and often would help her family members, friends and neighbors. She chose to stay home in her early years of motherhood while using her many talents to help support her family. Julia was an avid reader, frequent moviegoer, and she enjoyed sister time, supporting her grandkids at their various events or activities, and taking care of her many turtles. Julia is survived by her children Richard (Angela), Rand (Malinda), Holly (Jack Harston), Rustin (Sarah), Geri Anne (Chris Hoskins), Kelly (Ryan Labadie); sisters Joyce Freeman, Lynette (Jerry Johnson); brothers Daun (Janice) and Dale (Pam); 21 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Russell E. Harris, Jr., her parents Bernard and Anna Johnson; step-mother Hildegarde Johnson; sister Sharon Hughes; niece Michele Tucker; nephew David Hughes. Julia's visitation will be held October 30, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6001 S. Lakeshore Drive in Tempe, from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Funeral services immediately following the visitation at 10:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest at the City of Mesa Cemetery, 1212 N. Center St. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make a donation to your local school in her honor.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store