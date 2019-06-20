Services
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Catholic Church
Tempe, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Padilla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Teresa Jasso Padilla

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Julia Teresa Jasso Padilla Obituary
Julia Teresa Jasso Padilla, 87 passed away surrounded by her family on May 26, 2019. She was born to Ramon and Teresa Jasso in Aztec, Arizona. Preceded in death by her brother, Ramon Jasso, Jr., son Ramon and granddaughter Elyse. She is survived by her daughters, Ophelia and Linda. Son Bobby and grandchildren Robert and Victoria. Services will be held June 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Margaret's Catholic Church, 2435 E, McArthur Drive, Tempe, AZ. 85281 Reception will follow.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.