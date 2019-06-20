|
Julia Teresa Jasso Padilla, 87 passed away surrounded by her family on May 26, 2019. She was born to Ramon and Teresa Jasso in Aztec, Arizona. Preceded in death by her brother, Ramon Jasso, Jr., son Ramon and granddaughter Elyse. She is survived by her daughters, Ophelia and Linda. Son Bobby and grandchildren Robert and Victoria. Services will be held June 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Margaret's Catholic Church, 2435 E, McArthur Drive, Tempe, AZ. 85281 Reception will follow.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 20, 2019